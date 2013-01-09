Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company has partnered with AMH & RFID Solutions to offer libraries cutting-edge software, services and tech to enhance library processes and better serve patrons.



“We are looking forward to this partnership with Fanggle to offer libraries new solutions which advance efficiency and improve patron services. Fanggle’s strong emphasis on customer care is in alignment with our own approach, providing for a superior integrated system and/or service for the client. We anticipate that our Automated Material Handling systems (AMH) and RFID products and services alongside Fanggle’s library-centric cloud platform offerings will provide libraries with a compelling solutions package,” says Dave Janzen, CEO of AMH & RFID Solutions.



AMH & RFID Solutions provides libraries with a unique consultative approach to library automation. Each consultant is dedicated to providing personalized service to establish solutions for each library’s distinct set of needs. The AMH & RFID consulting team has been directly involved with over 500 library RFID based projects for libraries of all sizes, including new construction projects or existing buildings from start to finish.



The AMH & RFID Solutions team offers RFID conversion services with the ability to convert a collection partially, entirely, or by branch. The team ensures compatibility with all ISO15693 RFID tags. AMH & RFID Solutions provides ILS integration with RFID Staff Stations, which include software, a RFID antenna and/or reader. The team is also the go-to source for Automated Material Handling systems for libraries, and can provide efficient sorting systems to fit the institution’s specific needs.



“We are excited to work with AMH & RFID Solutions to assist libraries in implementing technologies and systems to improve processes. As partners, our teams will come together from different points of expertise to support the needs and expectations of our library clients. We believe that this partnership will combine the best of up-and-coming library system automation technologies to create comprehensive, streamline solutions for libraries everywhere,” says Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing.



Fanggle is an innovative technology company with a unique cloud based software offering for the library sector that is poised to change how libraries operate and interact with patrons. Fanggle’s approach of a single platform encompassing physical in-library and online mobile and social technologies for libraries is groundbreaking. Library administrators and patrons will both benefit from what is delivered by Fanggle’s Libserra platform.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to their reference based mobile app, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, LibraryTV, QR Code technology, FundJoy for mobile/social fundraising and more.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.



About AMH & RFID Solutions

AMH & RFID Solutions is the preferred source for library AMH and RFID systems. Their clients depend on the team for their expertise and best practices in the industry. AMH & RFID Solutions ensures that a library receives the most cost-effective system with high ROI, and an understanding of the implementation’s true utility, ultimately resulting in the best system and procedure for the client’s particular criteria. For more information visit http://www.amh-rfid.net/.



Contact:

Ed Baryluk

EVP of Sales, Fanggle

877.403.2644

ed@fanggle.com



Dave Janzen

CEO, AMH & RFID Solutions

952.426.4195

dave@amhrfid.com