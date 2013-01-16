Fanggle Partners with Baker Free Library of New Hampshire to Offer QRazor

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Fanggle and Baker Free Library of New Hampshire have partnered to offer QRazor, a system for managing QR Codes, NFC tags, Datamatrix and several other code types for use in advertising, marketing, couponing, and more. QRazor is an ecosystem that has extraordinary benefits to both libraries and their patrons. Libraries benefit greatly from the ease of management, green technology and integration with their database. Patrons appreciate the convenience and speed at which they can obtain information, register for events, purchase tickets, etc., all with a few clicks on their smart phone.



QRazor technology is key for libraries because their administrative times and costs are significantly reduced, while they simultaneously reach and engage a wider audience that includes the younger demographic. It eliminates lost responses due to inconvenience, and enables them to track and analyze responses easily in real-time. QRazor and other Fanggle products made especially for libraries have revolutionized library communications to new levels of efficacy, ease and convenience, while reducing costs and utilizing green technology.



Lori Fisher, Executive Director of Baker Free Library states the following, “We are excited to work with Fanggle and offer their QRazor solution. This is a very compelling technology, which provides key capabilities to further enhance our customer service. We look forward to using QR/NFC codes throughout our library and making this technology accessible to our patrons.”



Library patrons enjoy scanning codes throughout their library to instantly see relevant information pop up on their smart phone. They see what they want, when they want, without having to seek out specific information.



“We are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with Baker Free launching QRazor with them. We believe that QRazor, as part of our Libserra suite of cutting edge, library-centric products will provide convenience and satisfaction for Baker Free and their patrons,” says Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to QRazor, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, Mobile Application, LibraryTV, and FundJoy mobile/social fundraising.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.