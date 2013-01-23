Fanggle Partners with Baker Free Library of New Hampshire to Offer Socomotion

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Fanggle and Baker Free Library have partnered to offer Socomotion, a tool where libraries, marketers, and anyone interested in measuring “share of voice” on products, brands, or any topic can now access such information instantaneously through this new social media metrics engine. Socomotion searches and analyzes articles, tweets, reviews, ratings, blogs, forums, comments and opinions on dozens of social media sites.



Utilization of social media sites, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Yelp, has grown to become perhaps the most important way for organizations to reach people with their advertising messages. Socomotion provides the means for organizations to find out what is being said about a brand or product, making the formerly time-consuming process one that is automatic.



Lori Fisher, Executive Director of Baker Free Library states the following, “We are excited to partner with Fanggle and offer their Socomotion solution. This is a very compelling tool which provides key research capabilities and we look forward to having Socomotion made available in our library and to our patrons.”



Fanggle’s Socomotion scans the Internet, “listens” to all the commotion across social media and the blogosphere looking for search term(s), and organizes the findings into coherent, relevant data on public opinion. Socomotion’s quick check of the audience’s pulse enables users to identify a brand’s or product’s reputation by finding negative ‘buzz’ early. Additionally, users can get immediate feedback on such things as new product releases, ad campaigns, or even political candidates, and can instantly assess public opinion after a debate or speech.



“We are excited to work with Baker Free and launching Socomotion with them. We believe that Socomotion, as part of our Libserra suite of cutting edge, library-centric products will provide convenience and satisfaction for Baker Free and their patrons,” says Sarah Roullard, Fanggle’s Marketing Manager.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to Socomotion, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, Mobile Application, QR Code/NFC technology, and FundJoy mobile/social fundraising.



