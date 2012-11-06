Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Fanggle, a Southern California vertical cloud-based platform provider, has been selected by Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Foundation to help with its 2012 fundraising campaign. Fanggle will implement components of its FundJoy mobile, web, social media, and CRM-based solution to help meet PPLD Foundation’s fundraising and advocacy objectives.



Fundjoy, part of Fanggle’s Libserra Mobile Library Solution, is a suite of fundraising applications that combine web, mobile, e-commerce and social media. This state-of-the-art cloud based fundraising platform provides a multi-channel approach for online fundraising that spans Web, Facebook applications, Email campaigns, CRM, Mobile Pledging (SMS), Mobile Giving (SMS), Smartphone apps for iPhone, Android, and Blackberry, and Mobile Sites



“We are excited to work with Pikes Peak Library District Foundation and support their 2012 fundraising initiative. We’re confident that our FundJoy solution will provide efficiency, convenience and satisfaction for PPLD Foundation patrons and supporters, which, in turn, will help PPLD Foundation meet their fund-raising objectives,” says Ed Baryluk, Fanggle’s EVP of Sales.



Fanggle is an innovative technology company with a unique cloud based software offering for the library sector that is poised to change how libraries operate and interact with patrons. Fanggle’s approach of a single platform encompassing physical in-library and online mobile and social technologies for libraries is groundbreaking. Library administrators and patrons will both benefit from what is delivered by Fanggle’s Libserra platform.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud-based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to their FundJoy solution, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, LibraryTV, QR Code technology, a uniquely versatile, comprehensive mobile application, and more.



Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.



