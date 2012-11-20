Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company, has partnered with Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District of Poplar Bluff, Missouri to develop a SOLR based search system and build an improved user interface to augment the search functionality currently available within the library’s Evergreen ILS System.



The new feature will allow Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District more integrated, advanced search capabilities for their database to be used by librarians and patrons. The institution’s system managers will work closely with Fanggle staff to ensure that the new system is designed to the library’s specifications.



“Our team is looking forward to working with Fanggle on this enhancement to our library systems. The integrated search feature will prove valuable for library functions. Fanggle already proves to be a dedicated service provider, ensuring that our requirements are met,” said Shannon Mangram, Systems Administrator of Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District.



Fanggle’s general-purpose solution will afford the library a custom back-end user experience to their existing Evergreen ILS System. The partnership involves Fanggle’s continuous supervision of the implementation’s effectiveness in order to further improve and customize the technology throughout the project’s duration.



Libraries using the Evergreen ILS interested in advanced search functionality are welcome to contact Fanggle EVP of Sales, Ed Baryluk for more information.



