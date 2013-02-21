Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Cloud Platform company announces AppMobile, auto dealership’s go-to mobile and social media marketing solutions platform. AppMobile includes powerful solutions for auto dealerships encompassing smartphone apps, social media, messaging and ecommerce.



The resources enable car consumers to conveniently receive and redeem coupons, schedule service appointments, and schedule test drives. Dealerships can:

- Send coupons.

- Promote deals for new and used vehicles.

- Run deal-of-the-day offers.

- Generate leads interactively with customers.

- Get valuable analytics.



AppMobile is completely branded for the dealership, preserving the dealer’s identity and reputation in all interactions and communications with consumers.



Consumers appreciate the convenience of being able to click on a link and respond instantly to an offer, schedule a service or sales appointment, or redeem a coupon. Dealerships realize that people are more likely to use a coupon if they don’t have to recall where a printed-paper coupon is, or remember to bring it with them.



AppMobile’s easy-to-use Admin Panel will allow auto dealers to create and schedule notifications and campaigns via multiple channels and specific lists. Combined with AppMobile’s powerful analytics, which provide real-time data to track offers and conversion rates, auto dealers are now able to capture pertinent information that will help them reach unprecedented levels of efficiency and customer satisfaction.



Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing, says, “We’re proud of AppMobile because it takes interacting with customers to a whole new level… the convenience and 2-way communication lead to higher response rates. It’s a win-win for consumers and dealerships. That’s the beauty of cloud-based platforms and mobile apps: they make things easier, more convenient and much more efficient.”



Fanggle offers vertical cloud platforms that provide a convergence of web, mobile, social media, E-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to AppMobile, Fanggle’s cloud platforms include Libserra library cloud, mobile and social media suite, RetailSphere cloud-based retail solutions, FundJoy non-profit cloud platform, and more. For more information on AppMobile visit http://www.appmobile.com/.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the leader in Cloud-Based Solutions, focusing in multiple vertical markets that include Automotive, Library, Nonprofit, and Retail industries. Our platforms support multiple endpoints including the web, smartphones, tablets, connected TV, in-car computing and more. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.