Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Cloud Platform company, introduces Socomotion, a tool that delivers insight into information-rich web, news, and social media networks. With Socomotion, the effectiveness of social media marketing is no longer a mystery; it is a measurable channel. Businesses, politicians, marketers, or any organization with a social presence will find value in this insightful new social media metrics engine. It is now easy to measure campaign influence, identify up-and-coming thought leaders, or discover trending topics instantaneously. Socomotion searches and analyzes articles, tweets, reviews, ratings, blogs, forums, comments and opinions across an expanding list of social media sites.



Social media sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ have grown to become the main arena where individuals spend time discussing interests, likes, and dislikes, making social media the most important way for marketers to reach consumers. However, the task of collecting consumer reaction to messages and advertising, as well as gauging reactions has been tedious, haphazard and time consuming. Until now, advertisers had to perform daily searches and manually sift through thousands of internet conversations.



Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing says, “Prior to Socomotion, social media was a big unknown for marketers in terms of measuring campaign effectiveness and brand perception. Socomotion comes to the rescue, providing brands with a fast, affordable and thorough assessment of their brand across social networks. Social listening also allows us to catch any potential negative comments very early on, while there is still time to respond and mitigate. It’s the Holy Grail of Social Marketing.”



Socomotion also has powerful features that create, send, track and measure social media ad campaigns over various web, mobile and email channels simultaneously. It enables users to view comments filtered by certain criteria such as source site, geographical area, gender, or date and time. Users have the ability to curate important posts and reviews to view in a neat collection. Then it organizes the findings into coherent, relevant data with clarifying, summative charts and graphs.



Socomotion can be used as a standalone solution or be combined with Fanggle’s other vertical cloud platform offerings, such as Libserra, RetailSphere, AppMobile, or FundJoy. For more information on Socomotion visit http://www.fanggle.com/socomotion.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the leader in Cloud-Based Solutions, focusing in multiple vertical markets that include Automotive, Library, Nonprofit, and Retail industries. Our platforms support multiple endpoints including the web, smartphones, tablets, connected TV, in-car computing and more. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.