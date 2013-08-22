Fannon Animal Hospital Offering the Most Reliable Reproductive Care in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Fannon Animal Hospital, a renowned health center dedicated to pet care now offers the most reliable reproductive care in Knoxville for pets. As per the specified pregnancy time period for various pets, especially dogs and cats with a pregnancy period of 63 and 61 days respectively, Fannon Animal Hospital highly recommends pet owners to consult with them to ensure safe labor and birth.



Knoxville Animal Hospital is equipped with every necessary equipment and highly trained and experienced veterinarians that offers the most advanced health care for your pets. The animal hospital also offers other veterinary services related to reproduction such as insemination and neonatal care.



Fannon Animal Hospital is probably among the only animal hospitals for insemination in Knoxville. They offer extensive care which includes the most necessary “pre-breeding infectious disease testing to the optional artificial insemination”, as explained by their spokesperson.



“This procedure includes the collection of semen, vaginal cytology, evaluation of sperm morphology and motility and in-vitro fertilization” she added as she explained artificial insemination further. Being one of the best North Knoxville veterinarians herself, she guarantees pet owners that the overall risks that their pet may come across will be minimized as well as provide the best maternity care for them.



Apart from reproductive are, the Fannon Animal Hospital also offers a wide range of veterinary services for other problems related to preventive care, vaccination, surgery, end of life care and pet dental care in Knoxville.



About Fannon Animal Hospital

Fannon Animal Hospital is a small animal hospital in Knoxville. Known to be among the best animal hospitals in Knoxville TN, and has been for the last forty years. Its focus is to provide the latest veterinary care available for pets. They have the required medical facilities to cater to a wide array of health issues for pets. The hospital offers both a personal and professional approach to the pet owners and their pets. This hospital gives special treatment to all animals and their owners. They have an experienced staff that devotes the necessary time, understanding, and love during the treatment.



For more information, please visit: http://fannonanimalhospital.com



Contact:



5009 Clinton Highway, Knoxville, TN 37912

Phone:-(865) 689-5000, (865) 689-5866

Name of Spokesperson: Dr Leslie Brown