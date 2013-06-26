Fannon Animal Hospital Offers Best Pet Care Services in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Fannon Animal Hospital now brings professional health services for animals to North Knoxville. Their primary concern is simple, your pets’ health. Beyond their regular services, they provide the pet owners with all possible health care do's and don'ts to keep one's pet healthy.



This is a great animal hospital for dental care in Knoxville. The hospital offers numerous dental services for animals. In fact it’s a renowned animal hospital for dental care in Knoxville. It offers professional dental cleaning which is done under general anesthesia, highly recommended pre-dental blood work, regular dental checkups and a variety of dental treats and enzymatic cleaners that help prevent the formation of dental plaque and gingivitis.



Fannon Animal Hospital educates clients on the importance of pet’s dental health and teach them to pay attention. At-home dental care which includes regular teeth brushing plays an important role in pet's health, if a dental issue is left untreated it can cause other serious problems related to the heart, liver or kidneys.



Apart from the above its list of animal hospital services in Knoxville includes preventative care, reproductive care, vaccination, surgery and end of life care for pets. Dr Leslie Brown, while discussing the animal hospital's reproductive care in Knoxville stated, “As a part of our reproduction services, we provide Neonatal Care. It is a highly specialized area of veterinary medicine dedicated to caring for pregnant animals and their newborn offspring.”



She also added, “Just like human babies, newborn animals in their first days and hours of life are highly susceptible to a variety of serious and potentially life threatening illnesses such as premature birth, low body weight, developmental problems, oxygen deprivation, hypothermia, bacterial infections, and more.”



About Fannon Animal Hospital

Fannon Animal Hospital is a small animal hospital in Knoxville. This is one of the best animal hospitals in Knoxville TN, and has been for the last forty plus years. Its focus is to provide the latest veterinary care available to your pets. They have the required medical facilities to cater to a vast array of health issues for pets. The hospital is very professional yet provides clients with a personal touch. This hospital gives special treatment to all animal and their owners. They have an experienced staff that devotes the necessary time, understanding, and love during the treatment.



For more information visit:- http://fannonanimalhospital.com



Contact:-

5009 Clinton Highway

Knoxville, TN 37912

Phone:-(865) 689-5000, (865) 689-5866

Name of Spokesperson: Dr Leslie Brown