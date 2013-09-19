Fannon Animal Hospital Offers First Rate Expert Pet Care for Medical, Surgical, and Dental Issues

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Fannon Animal Hospital offers first rate expert pet care for all medical, surgical and dental needs. Their North Knoxville Veterinarians deliver the highest quality health care services from preventive wellness checkups to surgical procedures for your pets and counseling for pet owners. Their preventive, wellness, medical, dental and supplemental health care services aimed at keeping pets in good health.



They offer complete breeding management including state-of-the-art reproductive services such as artificial insemination, progesterone level monitoring, vaginal cytology and the preservation and shipping of animal semen as well as quality nutrition. The insemination at their animal hospital in Knoxville is a proven biological methodology for pets to have healthy offspring.



Their spokesperson speaks about animal reproductive care at Knoxville, “At Fannon Animal Hospital we provide an array of reproductive services from pre-breeding infectious disease testing to artificial insemination. Artificial insemination is a procedure that involves the collection of semen, vaginal cytology, sperm morphology and motility evaluation and invitro fertilization. We guarantee quality care and precaution to best minimize potential risks of infection and complications. Our goal is to protect the health of your pets, ensure quality breeding protocols and provide complete wholistic maternal care.”



Their animal hospital in Knoxville also provides dental cleaning both scaling and polishing under general anesthesia with pre-dental blood work and regular dental checkups. Their dental treats and enzymatic cleaning options help prevent the formation of dental plaque and the development of gingivitis, securing the dental health of the pet.



About Fannon Animal Hospital

Fannon Animal Hospital provides veterinary care that is stellar in medical abilities, animal care and client focus. They feel that each animal and their owners are special and deserve the time, understanding and love unique to their practice. Starting from the first exam they offer vital information about vaccines, preventive health maintenance, and establish a plan for life-long care. Special attention is given to vaccinations, parasite protection, dental health, nutrition, exercise and behavior. If necessary, additional tests are performed. They are always available to answer questions and help create the ideal lifestyle for your furry friends.



To know more about them, please visit Fannon Animal Hospital



Contact Address:

5009 Clinton Highway

Knoxville, TN 37912

(865) 689-5000

(865) 689-5866