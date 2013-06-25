Fans of Danny Sawrij Just Giving Learn Oprah to Assist Boston Charity

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Social media users like followers of Danny Sawrij Twitter user learned that former TV host Oprah Winfrey, who also enjoys a huge social media following is set to help out the charity of two Florida teens who want to help victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. Harris Stolzenberg and his brother Michael received a call from Winfrey, who pledged to give $100,000 on May 30.



Supporters of charitable giving are doubtlessly happy that Winfrey mentioned the boys' charity at a Harvard commencement speech this year. Winfrey told the boys that the nod in the speech stuck with her, and she decided to donate.



Social media users learned that Michael Stolzenberg, who is entering the 7th grade, is a quadruple amputee who nearly died from a bacterial infection at age 8, and was sympathetic to the victims of the terror attack, which killed three people and wounded hundreds of others last April. Many of those injuries required amputations. The boys were surprised and grateful for the donation.



"Michael and I were just speechless, and we couldn't thank her enough," Harris told reporters. "We started this with the goal of raising $1 million, but we knew that it wasn't going to be easy. Our mom actually laughed at us and said, 'If you can get $1,000, you should be happy.' It's still kind of surreal."



Charitable giving from celebrities makes charitable giving popular and is seen as more of a worthwhile gesture when beloved figures such as Oprah gives in a public fashion. Social media users often share the stories of charitable giving via social media.



Oprah Winfrey also donated $12 million to the Smithsonian museum's African American museum.



About Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a Chicago, Illinois native whose rapid rise to television stardom was parlayed into multi-billion dollar media ventures. Oprah retired from her popular afternoon talk show in 2011. She is widely considered the most influential woman in the world.



