Fans of Danny Sawrij Just Giving Learn Yahoo! CEO to Auction Self for Charity

Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer will auction herself off for charity; offering a private lunch with the highest bidder. The money will go to Aspire East Palo Alto Charter School, the charity of Mayer's choice.



The minimum bid starts at $42,000. Mayer was inspired by Berkshire-Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet's similar move. The auction will be hosted by online charity site CharityBuzz.



Mayer will dine with the winning bidder at the Yahoo! corporate headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The winner will get one hour with Mayer. Photos will be allowed to be taken and can then be shared via social media. Incidentally, Yahoo! Purchased microblog site Tumblr! last month, so photos of the event may be rapidly shared on that site.



Auctioned-off lunches with corporate superstars are a staple of high-profile causes. Buffet has been auctioning off lunches since 1999, with 2012's lunch topping $1 million, down from the previous year's record $3.5 million price tag.



Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, Oprah, rapper Jay-Z, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and Apple CEO Tim Cook have also raised millions of dollars for charities.



"More and more folks from the world of technology are getting that superstar status," said Holzman, the Charitybuzz CEO. "People like Tim Cook and Marissa Mayer absolutely have that star power."



Charitybuzz will give 80% of the proceeds to Mayer's appointed charity. They will keep the remaining 20%



This story was reported by money.cnn.com, CNN's business and finance portal. Marissa Mayer is the CEO of Yahoo! and was previously an executive at Google. She joined Yahoo! in 2012. She was named to Forbes' list of most powerful businesswomen in 2012.



