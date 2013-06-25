London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Social media users like friends of Danny Sawrij Facebook user learned via social media today that Youtube viral video stars are teaming up to crowdfund charity.



Stars of Youtube's Big Frame network announced they will partner with site Rally.org, a charitable giving website. Youtube sensations as Mystery Guitar Man and Brizzy Voices in special videos to promote the website. Viral media stars such as AuParis, E-LizzieBooks and MikeyThePlatypus team up to support the site.



Mystery Guitar Man, who boasts 2.5 million subscribers, will make a video introducing a worthy cause. His entry will be about a San Francisco-based start-up which gives public health tools to developing countries around the world. Brizzy Voices, who has 300,000 subscribers, will make a video for Operation Smile, a global children's charity that helps children with facial deformities.



The Big Frame Network, which has compiled over 3 billion views, is just one group that make giving to charity easy. Followers of social media are often willing to give to charitiable causes when the charity is publicized by well-known celebrities, such as the web stars of the Frame Network.



Fans of Danny Sawrij rich list member have also heard about the charitable exploits of other social media stars, like OverlyAttachedGirlfriend.



"Giving back is part of Big Frame's DNA," Big Frame co-founder Sara Penna said in a statement. "We already have seen great success with this type of endeavor on Rally.org, with OverlyAttachedGirlfriend's $23K raise for SurfCamp. We're excited to pair our creators with Rally.org in a more permanent fashion by leveraging their influence for good."



To social media users like followers of Danny Sawrij wealth should be distributed to worthy causes with the help of social media celebrities.



About The Big Frame Network

The Big Frame Network is a group of Youtube content generators who enjoy a wide following worldwide. With stars such as Mystery Guitar Man, Brizzy Voices, AuParis and OverlyAttachedGirlfriend, they together have more than 3 billion views on Youtube.



