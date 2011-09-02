Fantastic Value for Money on Guaranteed Jackpot Games at Costa Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2011 -- The sunshine may have been limited over the summer but it has certainly been heated at Costa Bingo HQ. Bingo Social always brings its players the best in bingo and Costa Bingo certainly falls into that category with its great value for money games, exciting interface and friendly bingo community.



Every month, Costa Bingo pays out over £500,000 in real cash prizes through its guaranteed jackpot prize games. The games are great value considering the size of the prizes and there is plenty of choice when it comes to choosing what to play.



Most guaranteed jackpot prize games cost just 10p per bingo ticket with a £2,500 prize. From Saturday to Thursday, a different jackpot game is available to play. The Costa Night Fever, for example, plays every Saturday night on 90 balls whilst the Costa Beach Party plays on Sunday nights at 9pm for the same price and the same sized prize.



The big guaranteed jackpot game which has caught the attention of many online bingo fans is the Friday night Costa Crazy game. The game starts at 10pm but for this game, tickets are free. Players can buy up to 96 cards and a massive £10,000 is up for grabs.



Along with all the guaranteed jackpot games are the usual bingo games with a big focus on free bingo.