Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Ebook readers benefit from all the digital freebies authors can send their way to promote their novels. The Union of Renegades Book Blast that is touring seven blogs through May 9th offers readers worldwide two free ebooks by Tracy Falbe: Union of Renegades and The Goddess Queen.



These novels are the first half of the 4-part fantasy series The Rys Chronicles. Normally the author only gives away the first book Union of Renegades to promote the series. The second book The Goddess Queen retails worldwide for $4.99 and never has been offered as a freebie before. Visitors to the blogs on the tour can sign up for the giveaway and receive a coupon code on May 10th to download the novel for free from Smashwords.



Readers who partake of this double ebook giveaway will receive two novels totaling nearly 330,000 words of content. The Rys Chronicles series has been praised in reviews at online retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iBooks.



A reader review at the Amazon Kindle store in the United Kingdom wrote that “every word was worth it.”



Another fantasy reader at the Barnes & Noble Nook store left this review for The Goddess Queen: “Read the whole series. Great stuff.”



The Rys Chronicles series offers readers Medieval-style fantasy. The rys are the magical race that rules this fantasy world. Union of Renegades and The Goddess Queen tell the story of a massive rebellion against the rys queen who has ruled for over two thousand years. Her human minions defend her mountain realm tenaciously and then the rebels must endure the wraiths of her army of enslaved souls.



The giveaway can be found throughout the week at these seven blogs:



TC Southwell

Vanessa Finaughty Fantasy Books

MathewReuther.com

Find Stuff 2 Read

To Write My Story Would Be An Awfully Big Adventure

Worlds of Magic and Adventure

Disciple of the Fount



The tour is sponsored by Falbe’s blog Her Ladyship’s Quest where readers can follow links to all the blogs and the ebook giveaway.