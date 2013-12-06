Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Her epic fantasy series The Rys Chronicles and Rys Rising total 1,453,380 published words. All that content is now part of the subscription ebook reading application Oyster Books for $9.95 a month.



Oyster is styling itself as a Netflix for books. For the monthly fee the application provides unlimited access to its ebook catalog and runs with Apple iOS 7 and works on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.



Ebook apps for mobile devices serve customers looking for convenient access to reading material, often fiction. Reading books on phones and tablets also adds to the versatility of the devices that are heavily geared toward media consumption already.



In November Falbe was able to position 13 of her titles with Oyster thanks to her Los Gatos, CA based distributor Smashwords that announced a deal with the New York based Oyster Books in September.



Judging by the performance of her titles at Apple iBooks where her work is sold in over 50 countries, Falbe is optimistic about connecting with new readers among Apple users of Oyster. At iBooks her novels Rys Rising and Union of Renegades have strong 4 to 5 star ratings. Even though the Oyster app only works on Apple devices for U.S. customers, she is happy for the opportunity to further market her novels to people who read ebooks.



“The subscription model at Oyster might attract Apple users who are not using iBooks, so that could mean some extra people discovering my fantasy series,” Falbe said.



Oyster subscribers can locate and read any of her fantasy ebooks by searching in the application for Tracy Falbe.



The titles of her fantasy novels are:



Union of Renegades

The Goddess Queen

Judgment Rising

The Borderlands of Power

Rys Rising

Savage Storm

New Religion

Love Lost

Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale



About Falbe

Falbe began writing her first novel Union of Renegades in 1997. She has been writing ever since. In addition to her fiction she is the author of three nonfiction works. Her fiction web store Brave Luck Books serves readers worldwide.