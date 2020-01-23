Fantasy Sports: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020 To 2024
Fantasy Sports Market
This report studies the Fantasy Sports market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of Platform, regions, product and Game Mode; this report analyzes the top Platform in global and major regions, and splits the Fantasy Sports market by product and Game Mode.
The global Fantasy Sports market is valued at 12321.03 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 33199.64 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% between 2017 and 2022. United States & Canada will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in United States, with about 50% market share in 2017.
Key Players of Global Fantasy Sports Market =>
FanDuel
DraftKings
Yahoo
ESPN
CBS
NFL Fantasy
Fox Sports Fantasy Football
MyFantasyLeague
Bovada
Sportech
Fantrax
StarsDraft
Fantasy Fued
Ballr
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with revenue (million USD), Players (M Units), market share and growth rate of Fantasy Sports for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
United States & Canada
Mexico
India
China
Europe
Japan
Others
On the basis of product, the Fantasy Sports market is primarily split into
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Hocky
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Car Racing
Others
On the basis on the Game Mode, this report covers
Private
Commercial
Major Key Points of Global Fantasy Sports Market
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Fantasy Sports Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Fantasy Sports Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2
1.2.1 United States & Canada Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 3
1.2.2 Europe Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 6
1.2.3 Japan Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 8
1.2.4 China Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 10
1.2.5 India Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 12
1.2.6 Mexico Fantasy Sports Market Status and Outlook 14
1.3 Classification of Fantasy Sports by Product 16
1.3.1 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Comparison by Product (2013-2025) 16
1.3.2 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue (Million USD) Market Share by Product in 2017 17
1.4 Fantasy Sports Market by Game Mode 17
1.5 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size (2013-2025F) 19
1.5.1 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025F) 19
1.5.2 Global Fantasy Sports Players (M Units) Status and Outlook (2013-2025F) 20
1.5.3 Global Fantasy Sports Average Annual Cost by Each Fantasy Sports Player (USD/Yearly) Status and Outlook (2013-2025F) 21
…………
12 Fantasy Sports Market Dynamics 94
12.1 Fantasy Sports Market Opportunities 94
12.2 Fantasy Sports Market Constraints and Threat 94
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis 95
13.1 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference 95
13.2 Economic/Political Environmental Change 95
14 Research Finding /Conclusion 101
15 Methodology and Data Source 102
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 102
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 102
15.1.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 104
15.2 Data Source 104
15.2.1 Secondary Sources 104
15.2.2 Primary Sources 105
15.3 Disclaimer 106