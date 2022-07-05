Fantasy Sports Market 2022 COVID 19 Impact Analysis, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, NFL Fantasy, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, MyFantasyLeague, Bovada

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- The Global Fantasy Sports Market Size was estimated at USD 19951.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 47912.91 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period. A recent industry overview and in-depth analysis of the key market factors are both included in a market study on the Fantasy Sports market. The market's development possibilities are calculated with the maximum accuracy after conducting extensive study on historical and present growth features. An executive summary of the market, which includes a summary of significant findings and statistics, is presented in the report's first part. Additionally, it offers information on the market's patterns of supply and demand.



Key Company



-FanDuel

-DraftKings

-Yahoo

-ESPN

-CBS

-NFL Fantasy

-Fox Sports Fantasy Football

-MyFantasyLeague

-Bovada

-Sportech

-Fantrax



To help readers understand the basic industry data, this research contains a thorough taxonomy and a definition of the market. Significant information regarding the Fantasy Sports industry and its development is also included in the research. The market analysis identifies key industry trends that are anticipated to have a big impact on market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, this section includes specific industry trends.



Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation (by Type)



-Fantasy Football

-Fantasy Hocky

-Fantasy Baseball

-Fantasy Soccer

-Fantasy Basketball

-Fantasy Car Racing



Market Segmentation (by Application)



-Individual Competition

-Team Competition



To cover every facet of the industry and give readers a comprehensive market information approach, the global Fantasy Sports market is divided into a large number of categories. The main macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth throughout the forecast period are explained in this report. This section analyses the market's value chain, supply chain, forecast components, and value chain analysis in addition to macroeconomic difficulties. The part that follows also offers in-depth details on market dynamics and a study of how they affect the sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The study describes how the COVID-19 epidemic affected the Fantasy Sports market. The potential and ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic market are also well-documented. The study comprises an evaluation of potential opportunities as well as a thorough analysis of the prior market.



Competitive Outlook



The readers of this Fantasy Sports market report will discover a thorough list of all the key players in the market, as well as specific details about each business, including a company profile, revenue shares, a strategy overview, and recent developments. Significant qualitative and quantitative market statistics are also included in the report, along with the research technique applied to get the various findings.



Report Conclusion



The target market has been thoroughly researched for the study report. The research methodology entails secondary research as well as interviews with stakeholders from every link in the value chain. There are report on Fantasy Sports market research available for many different product categories and businesses. You can benefit from these in-depth research investigations by having a deeper grasp of the key variables at play in your business.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Fantasy Sports

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Fantasy Sports Segment by Type

1.2.2 Fantasy Sports Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process



2 Fantasy Sports Market Overview

2.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region



3 Fantasy Sports Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Fantasy Sports Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Manufacturers Fantasy Sports Sales Sites, Area Served, Service Type

3.4 Fantasy Sports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.4.1 Fantasy Sports Market Concentration Rate



4 Fantasy Sports Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Fantasy Sports Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Midstream Market Analysis

4.3 Downstream Customer Analysis



5 The Development and Dynamics of Fantasy Sports Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.6 Industry Policies



6 Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Fantasy Sports Sales Growth Rate by Type (2017-2022)



Continued



