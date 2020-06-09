Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Fantasy Sports' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ESPN Inc.,(United States), Paddy Power Betfair plc (Republic of Ireland), CBS Sports (United States), DraftKings (United States), Bovada Iv. (Canada), DraftTeam Fantasy Sports Inc. (Canada), Yahoo Sports (United States), Ballr (Singapore), Fantrax (Canada).



Fantasy sports is one type of online game in which participants collect virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams then participate based on their statistical comparison in the actual games being played by them. This performance is then converted into points which are compiled & totaled as per a roster selected by each fantasy team's manager. High internet penetration coupled with increasing adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving the global fantasy sports growth over the coming future. Various types of fantasy sports include fantasy baseball, fantasy car racing, fantasy football, micro-moment games, fantasy soccer, fantasy golf, fantasy basketball, and other fantasy sports. Reasonable smartphones and high-speed internet access have increased the number of fantasy sports player. Smartphones assist end-users play fantasy sports regardless of location and time. This also enlarges participation in fantasy sports over mobile devices that will drive market growth. As the popularity & live streaming of e-sports is rising, the demand for e-sports fantasy leagues is also likely to rise. Fans can generate their own fantasy league teams based on these live matches. So, the rising popularity of e-sports will cause the growth of the fantasy sports market.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Car Racing, Fantasy Football, Micro-moment Games, Fantasy soccer, Fantasy Golf, Fantasy basketball, Other Fantasy Sports), Application (Private, Commercial), Platform (PC, Mobile, Tablets, VR Headsets, Other Platforms)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Partnerships Between Pro Leagues & Daily Fantasy Vendors



Market Growth Drivers: The Growing Popularity Of E-Sports



Increased Internet Penetration And Growing Adoption Of Smartphones



Restraints: It's Volatility In Recent Years



Challenges: Rising Traction Of Mobile Video Games & Traditional E-Sports



Country level Break-up includes:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fantasy Sports Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fantasy Sports market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fantasy Sports Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Fantasy Sports

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fantasy Sports Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fantasy Sports market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



