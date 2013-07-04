Fantasy World Family Rental Launches Official Party Site

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The Fantasy World Family Rental company recently developed their official web page to showcase their party related goods and services. Most of the products and the services that the company provides mainly circles in on the younger population. Therefore, the clients can expect colorful cartoon inspired themes on board.



Goal and Features



Using the website, the company aims to extend their focus mainly on making the most out of children’s celebrations by improving on the safe, helpful, and clean equipment that they provide during the event. The deliveries are on time. Cost wise, the clients do not have to worry because they are more affordable than the typical party set ups that the clients can avail from the market.



Locations



The company is one of the best Fort Lauderdale bounce house rentals in the country. At present, the base is located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company caters to the clients in this area. Aside from that, the company also caters to the following locations: (1) South Miami; (2) Broward; (3) West Palm Beach; and (4) South Miami.



Events



For a memorable and pleasant party experience, the company also provides animated and professional entertainers that can closely attend to the needs of the children. These professionals are versatile because they can work under the conditions of the following occasions:



- Church functions

- Day care events

- Large corporate event

- Birthday event

- Festivals

- Store opening



Party Essentials



The clients may choose from a wide variety of party accessories and other needs that they want to include in the event.



- South Florida bounce houses

- Character

- Decoration

- Tables and chairs

- Tents

- Water slides

- Florida paintless dent repair



If the clients want to keep in touch with the company and the Florida part rentals, they may contact the group through the official website. They may leave their comments and suggestions too. They may also contact the company through phone or through the electronic mail.



About FANTASY WORLD PARTY RENTAL

FANTASY WORLD PARTY RENTAL is a family owned and operated business we are located in boca raton,fl and we serve broward,south miami, and west palm beach areas.

Company contact email: LEO_PAYASLIAN@HOTMAIL.COM