Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2011 -- RealTime Fantasy Sports users will no longer need a PC or a laptop to make changes to their fantasy football teams' lineups or comment on the message board thanks to a new smartphone app created by Wave Technology Group, a mobile solutions firm. The 2011 season app comes with a live scoreboard that shows game time points, season schedule, team page and preview schedule. In addition, new features this year allow a user the ability to change the line-up and the ability to chat with other fantasy players instantly.



"Our fantasy football users will now have the ability to effectively and reliably manage their teams and communicate to their league with this application on their smartphone," said Tim Jensen, Chief Engineer, of RealTime Fantasy Sports, Inc. "Regardless of where you may be, from your friend's home to the local sports bar or your own living room, you can now utilize this application with the greatest ease. The app will run on any version of Android, version 3 or up for iPhone. And when your team is dominating the competition, you can even post to the message board to make sure your entire league knows it."



RealTime Fantasy Sports and Wave Technology began their collaborative partnership after meeting at the 2010 real time fantasy sports trade association conference. RealTime Fantasy Sports selected Wave Technology because of Wave’s approach to build solutions for multiple platforms which solved the problem of for which platform many companies debate today. Wave is also currently in discussions with RealTime about extending the app to other sports.



About RealTime Fantasy Sports

In 1995 we introduced a simple website with a simple concept: allow fantasy football players to track their games completely via the web. No downloading software, no scouring stats in a newspaper, no more waiting days to get results. 16 years later we have evolved -- thanks to your support and suggestions -- into the fantasy football service thousands of leagues enjoy today. Providing services for users who range from majors in the armed forces to major league baseball players, we have added tons of new features, rule enhancements, and much more. This year is no exception.



Wave Technology Group: "setting the motion in mobile life"

Wave Technology Group is a mobile solutions firm focused on transforming life through technology innovations. Wave Technology Group designs, develops and deploys custom software solutions and products for the mobile user community. Wave Technology inherits its capabilities from many years of experience building large complex systems for the enterprise. Wave Technology Group has developed a focus in creating applications that change our lives using the mobile platform as an instrument for change.



Wave Technology Group is currently designing and developing systems within the mobile health arena and will be delivering monitoring capabilities to the public, using mass technology and bringing down costly barriers to achieve quality healthcare for all.