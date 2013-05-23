Fantasy Novel Tells Story of Brother and Sister Trapped in a Magical Land of the PureLights

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Author Brandon Ellis is celebrating his Global eBook Award Nomination for his fantasy novel "The PureLights of Ohm Totem" by reducing the price of the fantasy novel to $0.99 in Amazon's Kindle Store. The novel tells the story of a brother and sister who journey deep in the Oregon forest and lose themselves through a secret portal which leads them to an ancient land and into the middle of an ancient war.



Beginning with a dream, younger sister Zoey has a vision of a wolf with a violet crystal embedded in his forehead who asks for her help and reminds her of her destiny. Coda, her older brother, while mostly annoyed with his younger sister, must overcome his rivalry with Zoey and work to help both of them find their way home from the land of Ohm Totem, where the race of the PureLights live. The PureLights asks for their help, complicating the duos problems, and Zoey must deal with the message from the wolf in her dream, asking her to, "Remember, Zoey, who you truly are."



"The Purelights of Ohm Totem" is available at Amazon by going to: http://www.amazon.com/PureLights-Totem-Fantasy-Series-ebook/dp/B00BLMYDDQ



Brandon Ellis' fantasy novel has garnered some very favorable reviews from highly regarded sources.



"One of the best books I have ever read, and probably the best I read so far this year." - Joana at Coffee Break



"Couldn't put it down! What a joyous read. 5 stars and I'd give it more if I could..." - Cal Garrison, editor of the Spirit of Maat Magazine



"I give this 5 out of 5...I highly recommend it." - Mindy Wall at Books, Books, and More Books.



Brandon Ellis was born in Portland, OR and has lived and gone to school in the area, graduating from the East-West College of the Healing Arts. He is one of the leading Therapeutic teachers and bodywork professionals in the Pacific Northwest. He decided to put his professional work aside and dedicate himself to his passion, writing. He now enjoys creating imaginative worlds of inspiration and art.



