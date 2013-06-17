Fantasy Novel Recognized by Parents' Choice Foundation as a Recommended Read

Anapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Jeff Gunhus, author of the Jack Templar young reader fantasy series, announces that the Parents' Choice Foundation has just named Book One of Jack Templar Monster Hunter Series a Parent's Choice Recommended Read. The fantasy novel series has already made Jeff Gunhus an Amazon Bestselling author in the Young Adult category. First written to demonstrate to his 11 year old son the joys of reading, Jeff Gunhus has created a memorable world in the Templar Chronicles fantasy novel series. The character of Jack Templar is a 14 year old boy who in a single day before his fourteenth birthday, between leaving for school one morning and returning home, discovers his true identity as a monster hunter. As monsters appear everywhere on his way home from school, Jack meets up with Eva, an experienced monster hunter who informs him of his true identity, and who initiates his training.



The series is comprised of two books with more to come. The first, "Jack Templar Monster Hunter: The Templar Chronicles: Book One" is available at Amazon by going to:



http://www.amazon.com/Jack-Templar-Monster-Hunter-ebook/dp/B009SRYACA



The second book, "Jack Templar and the Monster Hunter Academy: The Templar Chronicles: Book Two" is available at Amazon by going to:



http://www.amazon.com/Jack-Templar-Monster-Hunter-Academy/dp/0988425947



The Templar Chronicles has already been recognized by Foreword Reviews as a Book of the Year Finalist, as well as being picked as a finalist for the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the National Indie Book Award.



Jeff Gunhus is a life-long avid reader. So when his 11 year-old son was found to be strongly opposed to reading any book, Jeff went about creating a method to get his son interested in reading. This method included writing the first book of the Templar Chronicles series. Along with a few other tactics, the methods and success Jeff Gunhus has had making a reader out of his son are chronicled in his book, "Reaching Your Reluctant Reader: How One Dad Helped His Reluctant Reader Son Become An Unstoppable, Avid Reader".



"Reaching Your Reluctant Reader: How One Dad Helped His Reluctant Reader Son Become An Unstoppable, Avid Reader" by Jeff Gunhus is available on Amazon by going to:



http://www.amazon.com/Reaching-Your-Reluctant-Reader-Unstoppable/dp/0988425939



About Jeff Gunhus

Jeff Gunhus lives in Annapolis, MD with his wife and five children. He previously authored several non-fiction motivational books before creating the character of Jack Templar and The Templar Chronicles series. He is also the CEO of a company with 4,000 employees which has been featured in national media.



CONTACT

Jeff Gunhus

Jack Templar Monster Hunter

Annapolis, MD