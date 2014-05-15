Fantom Host Launches New Offer, Three Months Free for Anyone Migrating from Another Host

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The internet does not exist without hosting, and the incredible volume of data that is transferred, down and uploaded all has to be stored somewhere. Hosting services vary in their speed, processing and storage capacity, and having the right host can make all the difference to a business that requires a flawless online experience. Fantom Host is a world class hosting company founded in India that now operates data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and is offering three months free hosting to anyone who migrates to their service.



The company offer shared hosting, dedicated servers and VPS hosting for individuals and businesses, which each have varying levels of disk space and bandwidth optimized to usage and budget requirements. They also offer SSL certificates and email hosting and domain registration to provide a one-stop shop for everything individuals could need.



The award winning hosting company is known for offering enterprise level solutions at Indian prices, which offer unbeatable value. The offer of three months free hosting is designed to further incentivize everyone to seriously considering switching provider. Once they experience the level of service and delivery at Fantom Host, the company hopes to secure their business for life.



A spokesperson for Fantom Host explained, “We have worked to build our company from a small Indian enterprise to a world power on the hosting stage, and we have created this promotion to celebrate the fact that we have made it. Fantom VPS Hosting is among the fastest and most advanced in the world, while Fantom Shared Web Hosting offers the best quality, best value service to individuals who want their site fast, reliable and cheap. We are offering three months free, or 25% off an annual subscription, which makes our rates unbeatable in our performance class, and we look forward to seeing new customers take advantage of this offer.”



About Fantom Host

Fantom Host provides hosting solutions across the globe, for everyone from individuals to small scale business to large scale MNCs. The company has been in business for 6 years, and has developed a great reputation for speed and reliability. With reseller, cloud and VPS hosting, the company is ideally positioned to meet any and all hosting needs. For more information please visit: https://www.fantomhost.com/