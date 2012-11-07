Fanurio 2.6 Released - Time Tracking and Billing for Freelancers

Mirsani, Dolj -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Fanurio Time Tracking SRL has just released Fanurio version 2.6, a time tracking and billing software application, highly appreciated by freelancers for its intuitive interface, flexible timer and ability to produce detailed invoices.



"Tracking time is a core feature in Fanurio. That's why the new version has many time tracking-related improvements such as the ability to start multiple timers or the ability to import time from any CSV file. It's now easy to import time into Fanurio from any application whether it's a desktop, web or mobile application." says Nicolae Cismaru, product manager for Fanurio.



Fanurio is mainly used by freelancers who prefer a professional solution over pen and paper or spreadsheets to keep accurate records of their time and invoices.



Fanurio provides multiple methods to track time with little effort. Most users appreciate the reminders that help them start, resume or stop the timer. Instead of relying on their memory and attention to control the timer, users can focus on their work and care less about logging time since that's handled by the application.



Fanurio has lots of features for billing contracted work. It can record services and expenses, round time, apply discounts, handle subcontracted work, use multiple currencies, apply taxes, record partial payments and many more.



Fanurio uses a powerful template language that can be used to create great looking invoices. Using a customizable template, invoices can be exported to HTML, PDF, Microsoft Word 2007, OpenOffice OpenDocument and other formats so they can be printed or e-mailed.



People who work on more than one computer choose Fanurio over other solutions also because it runs on multiple platforms. Fanurio runs on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux and other flavors of Unix at no extra cost.



Main Features and Benefits



iTunes-like mini timer to control the timer

Runs on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux at no extra cost

Detects idle time

Imports contacts from Address Book and CSV files

Invoice and payments reports

Time and money reports for projects

Exports time for QuickBooks Pro

Exports invoices to HTML, PDF, Microsoft Word 2007, OpenOffice OpenDocument and other formats

Creates great looking invoices using custom layouts



New Features in 2.6



Import time from any web, desktop or mobile application that exports it as a CSV file

Use multiple timers to track time

Redesigned timer reminders

Many user interface improvements

Other improvements and bug fixes

Pricing and Availability



Fanurio 2.6 is immediately available for $59 from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com and as a free upgrade for all existing users. A free 15-day trial with all the functionality of the paid version can be downloaded from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com/download.html.