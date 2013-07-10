Mirsani, Dolj -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Fanurio Time Tracking SRL has released Fanurio 2.7, an update to their popular time tracking and billing software application. Highly appreciated by freelancers for its intuitive interface, flexible timer and ability to produce detailed invoices, Fanurio can record services and expenses, round time, apply discounts, handle subcontracted work, use multiple currencies, apply taxes, record partial payments and more. Version 2.7 has a new sidebar, improved table columns, and much more.



Fanurio is mainly used by freelancers who prefer a professional solution over pen and paper or spreadsheets to keep accurate records of their time and invoices.



Fanurio provides multiple methods to track time with little effort. Most users appreciate the reminders that help them start, resume or stop the timer. Instead of relying on their memory and attention to control the timer, users can focus on their work and care less about logging time since that's handled by the application.



Fanurio has lots of features for billing contracted work. It can record services and expenses, round time, apply discounts, handle subcontracted work, use multiple currencies, apply taxes, record partial payments and many more.



Fanurio uses a powerful template language that can be used to create great looking invoices. Using a customizable template, invoices can be exported to HTML, PDF, Microsoft Word 2007, OpenOffice OpenDocument and other formats so they can be printed or e-mailed.



People who work on more than one computer choose Fanurio over other solutions also because it runs on multiple platforms. Fanurio runs on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux and other flavors of Unix at no extra cost.



Main Features and Benefits



- iTunes-like mini timer to control the timer

- Runs on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux at no extra cost

- Detects idle time

- Imports contacts from Address Book and CSV files

- Invoice and payments reports

- Time and money reports for projects

- Exports time for QuickBooks Pro

- Exports invoices to HTML, PDF, Microsoft Word 2007, OpenOffice OpenDocument and other formats

- Creates great looking invoices using custom layouts



New Features in 2.7



- New sidebar makes it easier to switch between views

- Time can be rounded for each time entry

- Payment terms can be specified for each client

- Improved table columns

- Other improvements and bug fixes



Pricing and Availability



Fanurio 2.7 is immediately available for $59 from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com and as a free upgrade for existing users. A free 15-day trial with all the functionality of the paid version can be downloaded from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com/download.html.



About Fanurio Time Tracking SRL

Fanurio Time Tracking SRL is a privately-held software company specialized in desktop business applications. It develops Fanurio, a time tracking and billing software application since 2006 to help freelancers manage their work and be paid for it.