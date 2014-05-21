FanXT Offers a Chance to Become the Legendary Fantasy World Cup Manager

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- As the world would watch in awe the action and drama behind the FIFA World Cup, some could take on the challenge to earn the coveted title of Legendary Fantasy World Cup Manager. FanXT has launched its fantasy football game for World Cup to offer football fans a rare chance to build a virtual World Cup team based on real-life World Cup players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and more. These fantasy managers earn points based on the performances of these players that play in FIFA World Cup 2014 matches.



The game offers 12 statistics for users to score fantasy points such as Goals, Shots On Goals, Assists to score valuable points, ability to assign a captain, analyse players’ performance based on detailed graph analysis, choose their team formation as well as create private leagues for users to compete among their friends. The socially savvy can also invite friends to join via Facebook and earn extra virtual budget for each friend who joined. Fantasy managers start with the rank of Rookie Manager but as they advance in the game, they could eventually earn the Legendary Manager title, something many failed to do in the previous Fantasy World Cup 2010.



Fantasy sports are enjoyed by over 83 million people globally and according to Alexa statistics, FanXT site is 3 times more engaging than popular sites like Yahoo, CNN, ESPN and even the official FIFA World Cup site itself. This highly engaging game is available in Spanish, Chinese, Indonesian, Portuguese, Malay languages and playable on these platforms below.



Website: http://fantasyworldcup.fanxt.com

Facebook: https://apps.facebook.com/fantasyworldcup

iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/app/fantasy-world-soccer/id859769859?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jmsb.fantasyworldcup



About FanXT

FanXT aims to be fantasy sport and digital media provider for sport leagues across the world, by managing the internet and mobile rights of the leagues via the provisioning of official websites, fantasy sport game, mobile apps, Facebook apps and even Smart TV apps. We are supported by the U.S State Department via the GIST Initiative programme.



FanXT is the Official Fantasy Football Provider for Finland’s Veikkausliiga, Hong Kong First Division Football League, India’s I-League, Philippines’ United Football League, and Singapore S.League



For any information and enquiries, please e-mail us at info@fanxt.com or visit http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FanXT



FanXT [http://www.fanxt.com]

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