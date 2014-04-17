FapTurbo 2.0 Review Reveals Effective & Proven Benefits of Using Fap Turbo 2.0 Software

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- FAP Turbo 2.0 by Steve Carletti. FAPTurbo was originally released in the end of 2008 and soon became popular with the traders due its high performance. Presently more than 80,000 people across the world are trading with FAPTurbo. Between 2008 and 2013 around 57 upgrades were released for the original FAP Turbo. FAPTurbo 2.0 is a totally revamped version of the original forex robot that has been programmed to trade with 7 legs. 6 legs are the 6 forex pairs that it trades.



The 7th leg is not a currency pair that Fapturbo 2.0 trades. The 7th leg comprises of bitcoins which is not a regular forex currency. Bitcoins right now are trading above the $1,000 price level. Chinese investors are taking keen interest in investing in bitcoins. Fapturbo 2.0 trades the cryptocurrency bitcoin as the 7th source of income! This robot made a profit of 500% on bitcoins. Fapturbo 2.0 leverages the profits from bitcoin. So to summarize…one seventh of fapturbo 2.0 makes a potential 4-500% profits.. just 1 /7!



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FAPTURBO 2.0 – RATED #1 FOREX TRADING ROBOT OF 2013



In fact next to the forex currencies, bitcoin the digital cryptocurrency rose over 500% over the last months has been implemented to trade right inside the metatrader account. Bitcoin is THE market and around Christmas it’s going to rise even quicker which means making huge gain when combined with leverage.



Fapturbo 2.0 is also going to offer an instant 25% deposit bonus plus a 1000% deposit matches 2x trading with it. The road to the million is being made available exclusively for Fapturbo 2.0 traders. The recommended brokerages are true ECN brokerages not like market maker casino brokers. Fap turbo 2.0 will feature 7 different income streams that work coherently and as a unit together to bring the absolute maximum of profits!



Steve Carletti will also be giving a revolutionary FREE Bonus Bitcoin Signal Indicator. Fapturbo guys are so excited about upcoming Fapturbo2 that they are releasing this Bitcoin Indicator totally free so that anyone interested can play with it and see how accurate it is! This indicator is a great free bonus that gives traders and investors a taste of Bitcoin trading, it is extremely accurate too.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FAPTURBO 2.0 – RATED #1 FOREX TRADING ROBOT OF 2013



This is what Steve Carletti the developer says: “It's your friend Steve here and I got some really big news! It seems as if finally after 5 years of the development of the original forex robot fapturbo (the one that started forex robot development in general!) version 2.0 is coming! 5 years in the making this bot is not only limited to forex anymore (even though it trades 6 pairs and seems to have an extreme high frequency of trades! ... word is it trades the crypto currency bitcoin (the electronic money that is making news!) as well! Bitcoin has a very strong upwards trend and being able to trade it right in your brokerage is big news! yes, Bitcoin on MT4!!! Have a look at the video... it looks promising to say at least.”



About www.fapturbo2.com

This system is an automatic Forex trading robot designed to double the invested money through making trades on auto-pilot within a period of a week or month. Adding to its greatness, FAP Turbo 2.0 comes at a very affordable price with a number of discounts and bonuses also given at its official website.