Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FFIE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FFIE stocks, concerns whether certain Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, that a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate, that the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed, that as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.