Farber's Disease Drug Market 2020-2026 Business Updates :: Leading Players – Impax Laboratories Llc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Farber's disease drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cardinal Health, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Impax Laboratories, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., WOCKHARDT, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Enzyvant and many others



Market Definition: Global Farber's Disease Drug Market



Farber's disease is also known as Farber's Lipogranulomatosis or acid ceramidase deficiency which is an ultra-rare inherited genetic disorder characterized by error in lipid metabolism caused by deficiency of ceramidase, an enzyme responsible for breaking down fatty material in our body's cells. This deficiency of ceramidase occurs due to mutation in the N-Acylsphingosine Amidohydrolase 1 (ASAH1) gene responsible for making an enzyme called ceramidase. The deficiency of this enzyme may results in cell abnormalities and organ system dysfunction which will affect the joints, liver, throat, tissues and central nervous system.



According to the stats published in the Orphanet, it was identified up to 200 cases diagnosed with Farber disease worldwide. The certain toxin and change in environment have largely contributed to the rising prevalence of Farber disease and accelerating the demand of novel therapies which further helps in the market growth.



Segmentation: Global Farber's Disease Drug Market:-



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By Type



Classical Variant of Farber Disease

Intermediate or mild Variant of Farber Disease

Neonatal-Visceral Variant of Farber Disease

Neurological Progressive Variant of Farber Disease

Combined Farber and Sandhoff Disease Variant

Prosaposin Deficiency



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By Treatment



Medication

Surgery



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By Route of administration



Oral

Injectable



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By End Users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others



Farber's Disease Drug Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Farber's Disease Drug Market:-



In March 2019, Enzyvant received Fast Track designation from the FDA for RVT-801, a recombinant ceramidase developed for enzyme replacement therapy for acid ceramidase deficiency, the treatment of Farber disease. The FDA Fast Track designation enables to accelerate the development process further helping in the rapid review of drugs and treatment of patients quite efficiently and early. In July 2018, Enzyvant entered into research collaboration with PerkinElmer Genomics to address the key gap in the diagnoses of Farber disease patients. This collaboration will significantly change the treatment landscape by providing early diagnosis to the patients who may live with Farber disease and remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.



Farber's Disease Drug Market Drivers:-



Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Adoption of unhealthy life style, irregular eating habits and lack of physical exercise

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with Farber disease



Farber's Disease Drug Market Restraints:-



Effective treatment is very less available due to low prevalence of Farber disease worldwide

Inadequate knowledge about Farber disease in some developing countries

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies



Farber's Disease Drug Market :Competitive Analysis:-



Global Farber's disease drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Farber's Disease Drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Products of the Report :-



Historical and current Farber's Disease Drug market size and projection up to 2025.



Competitive landscape



Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Farber's Disease Drug market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.



Analyze and forecast Farber's Disease Drug market on the basis of type, function and application.



Organization profiling of key players which incorporates business activities, item and administrations, geographic nearness, late advancements and key money related examination.



Table of Content: Farber's Disease Drug Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Farber's Disease Drug Landscape

Part 04: Global Farber's Disease Drug Sizing

Part 05: Global Farber's Disease Drug Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



And More…..



