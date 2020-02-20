Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Farfetch Limited.



Investors who are current long term investors in Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: FTCH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Farfetch Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FTCH stocks, concerns whether certain Farfetch directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors, that large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods, that the Company's core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures, that the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



