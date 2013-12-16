Fargo Travels Offers Reasonably Priced Tour Packages for Thailand

Ratchathewi, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Fargo Travel has come up with lucrative offers on Koh Samui hotels. Those interested in customized stay options can explore Koh Samui villas and apartments offered within reasonable price ranges by this tourism company.



The marketing executive of the company said, “Our endeavor is to arrange best accommodation within the client’s budget at all prominent locations in Thailand. Considering the fact that Koh Samui Island has become a popular tourism destination in Thailand, we have specially stressed on this venue. To ensure your travel becomes pleasant and memorable one, we offer a wide range of stay options including hotels, villas and private apartments. We also offer detailed analysis of the hotel or resort so that the visitor can take informed decision.”



Fargo Company Ltd. is a renowned tour operator that offers accommodation and tour packages in Thailand. The company arranges sightseeing and adventure packages for locations like Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi, Koh Samui, etc. With years of expertise in this field, the tour operator knows precisely how to organize a unique package matching the traveler’s requirements. Right now exciting offers are going on hotels and villas in specific locations like Koh Samui. So anyone willing to explore the breathtaking beauty of Koh Samui beaches, natural waterfalls, ancient Buddhist temples and indulge in some adventurous water sports can avail of this opportunity and save money on a pleasant trip.



The marketing executive further said, “We assure lowest rate on each booking. We also offer several other advantages. For instance, by opting for 4 nights’ booking you can benefit from free airport transfer and tours. Make sure to explore our website in details before proceeding with the booking process.”



Apart from Koh Samui, Fargo Travel arranges hotels or villas at other popular locations of Thailand like Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya. Then there are places which are usually less ventured but are gradually gaining tourist attention like Hua Hin, Krabi or Koh Chang. The company website is designed such that the client not only gets enough information about each tourism destination in Thailand but also knows in details about best stay options within limited budget, e.g. if you are particularly interested in staying at Koh Samui villa find More by exploring the link. In order to avail the company services, users just need to register with the website.



About Fargo Company Ltd.

A renowned tour operator based at Thailand, Fargo Travels is known for its precise tour planning and competitive rates. Apart from setting up tour itineraries the company arranges hotels, villas or resorts at all distinct tourist spots in Thailand.



Contact Details



Fargo Company Ltd.

128 / 361 Phayathai Plaza 33 Floor,

Phayathai Road, Ratchathewi District,

Bangkok 10400 Thailand.

Tel.(662) 219-1722 (Auto) Fax.(662) 219-1713

Website: http://www.fargotravel.com/

###