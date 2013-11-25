Farm and Outdoor Equipment Industry Succeeds with Holistic Materials Handling Leader Trilogiq USA

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The farm and outdoor equipment industry is sitting at the cross-roads of two very powerful global trends: an unprecedented demand for resources and a growing population's need for food. Trilogiq USA’s holistic material handling approach addresses the needs that are unique to the farm and outdoor equipment industry. Demand for resources and population needs have been increasing and seem to be poised to continue that growth for the foreseeable future, providing incredible opportunities for manufacturers ready to serve that need.



As the industrialized world tapers off its infrastructure investment into primarily maintenance, the developing world is in the process of a radical infrastructure overhaul. Along with the growing demand for electronics and other equipment that consume rare raw materials, extractive companies are forecasting demand far into the future. To feed this demand, they need more equipment and capabilities to locate and deliver these resources.



Trilogiq USA has worked with several OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the farm and outdoor equipment industry to evaluate their intra-facility logistics processes and implement improvements. Many of the best practice approaches from the automotive and aerospace industries apply, and a combination of the two often yields the best results. This seems obvious - a lawn tractor should be produced much differently than a combine - but the differences are often more subtle. Starting with changes to line-side material presentation and delivery, Trilogiq USA has worked with customers to re-define the approach to supermarkets, delivery carts, and begin implementing automatic guided vehicles with no-touch tote delivery.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430