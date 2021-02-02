Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Farm Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Tractors, Harvesters and Others), by Application (Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [Tractors, Harvesters, Others], Applications [Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting & Others] & Key Players Such as John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGAA, Iseki & Co., Ltd., JCB & SDF Group etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.



Global Farm Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 103.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Farm equipment are the equipment used at several stages of agriculture such as planting, sowing, land development, cultivation, harvesting, and threshing. Farm equipment includes tools such as hand trowel to fertilizers, fertilizer spreader, harrow, seeder, plow, and high-end engineered tractors. The use of automatic and semiautomatic equipment reduces the costs incurred on manpower in farm. The government support with farm loan waivers/credit finance, OEM/sales incentives to support dealer service and rental operations, contract farming and increase in farm mechanization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further rising government initiatives for agricultural growth and increasing advancements in agriculture sector are the driving factor responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key Highlights from Farm Equipment Market Study.



Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Farm Equipment industry evolution and predictive analysis.



Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Farm Equipment market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS: In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Farm Equipment report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Farm Equipment Market have also been included in the study.



Market Growth by Applications: Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting & Others



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGAA, Iseki & Co., Ltd., JCB & SDF Group



Market Growth by Types: Tractors, Harvesters, Others



