Farm Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand

October 2022- Allianz has finished its purchase of a controlling interest in Jubilee's general insurance operations in East Africa.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

QBE Insurance (Australia), Chubb (United States), Nationwide (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Achmea (Australia), AXA (France), Sompo Holdings Inc. (Japan), Insurance Facilitators (Australia), AON (United Kingdom), GSK Insurance Brokers (Australia), Lloyd's (United Kingdom),.



Scope of the Report of Farm Insurance

Farm Insurance offers several key benefits to local farmers, ranchers, or agritourism owners looking to protect their families, their property, their equipment, and their livestock or crops. Farm Insurance provides protection from a wide variety of catastrophic or unexpected events. The major benefit of having farm insurance protection is the wide-ranging coverage options available for ranchers and farmers. Farm options can be tailored to protect a specific kind of ranch, farm, or agritourism property, including dairy farms, cattle farms, poultry farms, and other kinds of livestock. Property owners can also ensure that every aspect of their farm is well protected by insurance, such as vehicles, equipment, land and trees, irrigation systems, barns and silos, personal residences and possessions, and livestock and crops. Australia crop insurance covers wide range of plants, growing methods and perils to match the growing demand for the local agriculture practices. As per Australian government, in 2019-2020 nearly 72% of Australian broadacre farms classified as livestock farms. New South Wales is considered as a home for Australia's farm followed by Victoria and Queensland.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Agritourism, Cattle Ranches, Commercial Farms & Ranches, Dairy Farms, Equine Farms, Livestock Farms, Poultry Farms, Row Crop Farms), Distribution Channels (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Coverage (Dwelling Coverage, Farm Personal Property Coverage, Fair Rental Value Coverage, Farm Outbuilding Coverage, Others)



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Customizable Coverage



Market Drivers:

Growing Complexity in Farming Operations

The Rising Risks to the Livestock

Upsurging Injuries to Farm Structure and Individual



Opportunities:

Development in Market Distribution Channels

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



