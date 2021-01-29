This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Farm Management Software and Services from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of cloud computing for management of real-time farm data
An unavoidable aspect of farming operations is farm management software. It plays an important role in advanced farming operations and assists farmers in financial management, farming operations and labour management, thereby improving efficiency and profitability. Farm management technology enhances traceability and sustainability. In 2019, the size of the global farm management software and services market was valued at USD 1,116.0 Million and is expected to cross USD 3,015.5 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.0%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Farm Management Software and Services market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Farm Management Software and Services market.
Key participants include Deere and Company, Trimble Inc, GEA Group, Raven Industries, Agjunction, Delaval, The Climate Corporation, Iteris, Inc., Conservis Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., among others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R&D by the companies to produce agricultural robots and drones.
Market Drivers
The global population and the need to increase agricultural productivity are the key drivers of the industry. The growth of the farm management software and services market is expected to be driven by a rising emphasis on increasing farm productivity and crop yields. Software and services for farm management assist in the development of agricultural and related activities and the management of labour and financial tasks, resulting in the growing adoption of technology in the agricultural sector. Over the forecast period, the growing need of farmers to increase farm profitability & productivity and introduce sustainability & traceability is estimated to boost farm management software and services market growth.
Regional Analysis
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share in the farm management software and services industry. It is expected that increasing government initiatives to implement modern agricultural techniques to promote smart farming would drive the growth of the region.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The increasing global population is driving the adoption of technology in farming in the region, along with the increasing need to raise agricultural productivity in developing economies.
Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Livestock Farming
Precision Farming
Smart Greenhouse farming
Fish Farming
Others
Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Managed Services
System Integrators
Assisted Professional Services
Maintenance & support
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Farm Management Software and Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Farm Management Software and Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising population and increasing demand for food globally
4.2.2.2. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques
4.2.2.3. Growing adoption of site-specific crop management
4.2.2.4. Increasing implementation of cloud computing for real-time farm data management
4.2.2.5. Growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Limited technological knowledge among farmers
4.2.3.2. High Initial Capital investment
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Farm Management Software and Services Market By Agriculture Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Agriculture Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Livestock Farming
5.1.2. Precision Farming
5.1.3. Smart Greenhouse farming
5.1.4. Fish Farming
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Farm Management Software and Services Market By Delivery model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Delivery model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cloud based
6.1.2. Web based
Continued…
