Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Farm Management Software and Services Market will be worth USD 3,015.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of the farmers to increase farm efficiency and crop yield. Increasing research and development for the advancement of the farm management software and services is expected to make the technology more cost-effective and accessible for the farmers. The rising focus of the farmers towards precision farming and livestock monitoring is most likely to propel the demand for farm management software and services.



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Farm Management Software and Services market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Farm Management Software and Services market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Farm Management Software and Services Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/331



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Farm Management Software and Services market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Farm Management Software and Services market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Farm Management Software and Services market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Farm Management Software and Services market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Farm Management Software and Services market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Farm Management Software and Services market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from a semi to fully autonomous solution.

The precision farming segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision farming.

The cloud-based segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The cloud-based software solutions are increasingly adopted in the agricultural sector as they are easily accessible from mobile phones, tablets, or PCs.

The system integrators segment held the largest market share of the Farm Management Software and Services in 2019. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies by farmers in order to enhance farm efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R&D by the companies to produce agricultural robots and drones.

Key participants include Deere and Company, Trimble Inc, GEA Group, Raven Industries, Agjunction, Delaval, The Climate Corporation, Iteris, Inc., Conservis Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Farm Management Software and Services Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/331



Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Livestock Farming

Precision Farming

Smart Greenhouse farming

Fish Farming

Others



Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

Web-based



Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

System Integrators

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance & support

Others



Farm Management Software and Services Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/farm-management-software-and-services-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Farm Management Software and Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Farm Management Software and Services Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Farm Management Software and Services Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Farm Management Software and Services Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Farm Management Software and Services Market Regional Outlook

Continued…