New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- A shift from inefficient, traditional agricultural methods to modern farming practices in the agriculture industry is driving the demand for farm management software and services market.



The global Farm Management Software and Services Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising trend of remote sensing technologies for consistent monitoring is propelling the market demand. The constant vigil provides farmers with real-time weather information and also enables them to reduce the impact of natural calamities. The proliferation of advanced technologies is driving market demand. Moreover, the adoption of virtual fences to separate paddocks while grazing is also encouraging market growth. As the maintenance of fences is getting expensive, the deployment of virtual fences is gaining traction.



The growing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is also driving the demand. Market players are leveraging high-speed internet to provide these advanced technologies to farmers, especially in Asian nations, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. However, the high capital required to deploy these technologies will restrain the market demand. Moreover, lack of technical expertise will also hinder the market growth.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Deere & Company, Trimble, Ag Junction, Raven Industries, Iteris, Ag Leader Technology, DeLaval, DICKEY-john, Topcon Positioning Systems, BouMatic.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Farm Management Software and Services market.



Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Precision Farming



Livestock Farming



Fish Farming



Smart Greenhouse Farming



Other



Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



System Integrators



Managed Services



Assisted Professional Services



Connectivity Services



Maintenance, Upgradations, and Support Services



Delivery Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Local/Web-Based



Cloud Based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Precision Farming Application



Livestock Farming Application



Fish Farming Application



Smart Greenhouse Farming Application



Other Application



The Farm Management Software and Services Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Farm Management Software and Services market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Farm Management Software and Services market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Farm Management Software and Services industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



