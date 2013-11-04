Farm Stand Wine Sales Add New Flavor to Long Island Travel

West Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Long Island provides residents and visitors a variety of urban and rural attractions to enjoy. For example, a new law now makes shopping at farm stands much more interesting and will add flavor to traveling in the state.



According to CBS New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed into law a provision allowing roadside farm stands to sell wine. This fun and intriguing new rule gives travelers another reason to stop and stretch their legs. Fresh produce and quality wine are perfect for enhancing meals, which makes shopping at roadside stands a real treat.



Limousine services are ideal for those looking to experience the state’s attractions. It is easy for a limo to stop and allow passengers to shop for fresh foods and tasty vintages. Passengers can sit back and enjoy the best the state has to offer while letting the driver handle the navigation. Whether riding in a stretched Hummer or Cadillac, one can enjoy the benefits of luxury transport and stress-free travel by renting a limousine.



About Gold Star Limousine Services

Gold Star Limousine Services provides high-class transportation via its fleet of exotic limos. Whether clients are interested in going on wine tours, casino trips or need transport from the airport, company drivers are there to provide assistance. For a preview of the limousines and deals available, visit the following website: http://lilimos.com/



For additional information on Gold Star Limousine Services, please phone (631) 661-7777 to speak to a representative. Affordable rates, first-class service and exotic limos make traveling in Long Island an adventure. Call today to make a reservation.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Address:

956 Sunrise Highway

West Babylon, NY 11704

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: http://www.lilimos.com