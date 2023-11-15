NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Farm Tires Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Farm Tires market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BKT Tires [India], Bridgestone [Japan], Continental AG [Germany], Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company [United States], Firestone [United States], Mitas Tires [United States], TBC Corp [United States], Titan International [United States].



Farm tires are a sub-segment of a very special set of tires that are used by the vehicles and machines for agricultural activities. Sprayers, tractors, trailers, and harvesters are some examples of agricultural machines that use agricultural tires. Choosing the right land tire depends on numerous different factors. The size of the tractor tire, soil compaction, fuel consumption, traction requirements, and the weight of the equipment must be considered before buying agricultural tires. The agricultural tire market is divided into two segments, radial and bias tires. The adoption of advanced technologies by farmers to increase agricultural yield and meet growing food demand is expected to be a key factor in the market. Government support for sustainable agricultural practices in some countries aims to reduce the harmful environmental impact of various agricultural practices, including the use of certain agricultural vehicles. The expansion of the regional scale of agricultural vehicle manufacturers combined with the increasing demand for higher yields should stimulate demand for these farm tires.



According to AMA, the market for Farm Tires is expected to register a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, Growing Government Support to Agricultural Activities and Increasing Replacement Rate for Farm Tires.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Bias Tire, Radial Tire), Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarkets), End-Use (Tractors, Harvesters, Other)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Replacement Rate for Farm Tires

Growing Government Support to Agricultural Activities

Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery and Equipment



Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Wider Agricultural Tires

Rising Demand for Green Farms Tires



Opportunities:

Increasing Agriculture Budget in Emerging Countries

Advancement in Tire Technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



