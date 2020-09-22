Farm Tractor Market Analysis by COVID-19 Impact 2020-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Farm Tractor Market (Less than 40 HP, 40 HP – 80 HP, 81 HP – 120 HP, 121 HP – 180 HP, 181 HP – 250 HP, More than 250 HP) – North America and Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027," the North America and Europe Farm Tractor market is expected to record sale volume of 650 thousands tractors by 2027. Furthermore the farm tractor market in the region is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.88 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for food, favorable government policies, growing farm mechanization and hobby farming are the key factors driving the growth of the farm tractor market in the region.



Comparing the two regions, North America farm tractor dominated the market in 2018 in terms of unit shipments. The market revenues from North America farm tractor market is estimated to be US$ 5.4 Bn in 2019. This is owing to positive growth in the U.S. farm tractor market which witnessed huge demand for medium tractors in below 40 HP- 80 HP horsepower category. However, higher horsepower segments exhibited marginal volume growth in the country. Conversely, farm tractor market in Canada is estimated to witness steep decline in the shipments. This is owing to the frequent fluctuations and weakening of Canadian dollar. The farm tractor market across all the horsepower segments is estimated to witness a dip in 2019 as well. Moreover, all the major tractor manufacturers witnessed tough time in maintaining their market shares in the Canada, as large volume of local demand is met through imports, which escalates proneness to currency fluctuation.



Request A Sample Copy Of The Report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16091



In 2018, Europe farm tractor market recorded shipments of 281 thousand units with Germany being the top contributor followed by France and the U.K. Additionally, Italy is anticipated to be a major contributor in the rest of Europe farm tractor segment. European countries including the U.K, Finland and the Netherlands, have relatively large (area) farms, and therefore farm tractor market above 40 HP is estimated to exhibit significant market share in these countries. However, in other European countries including Germany, small and compact tractor segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The presence of large farms, although in few numbers, is anticipated to generate demand for higher horsepower tractor segment during the forecast period till 2027. Farm tractor prices across all the horsepower segments witnessed high fluctuations in the Europe market as well. This is owing to frequent price adjustments from major farm tractor manufacturers to maintain their market shares in the region amidst weak sales forecast. Tractor manufacturers are also working towards incorporating new technologies so as to differentiate their offering from others while adding value to products and services being delivered. This is seen as key strategy in the long run for players to retain their competitive position. Moreover, with expected proliferation of smart technologies in agricultural applications, this is seen as more of a need then the strategy to ensure sustainable growth in the long run.



The key players in the North America and Europe farm tractor market, profiled in the study include Deere and Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, SDF Group, AGCO Corporation, Class KGaAmbH, and Mahindra USA Inc. among others. It is estimated that these major players contributes more than 85% of the total farm tractor market in North America and Europe. Other players in the North America and Europe farm tractor market include Daedong USA, Inc., Argo Tractors S.P.A. and International Tractors Ltd. These players are focused on offering quality products at cost competitive prices.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=16091



The North America and Europe Farm Tractor market is segmented as below:



North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Horse Power

Less than 40 HP

40 HP – 80 HP

81 HP – 120 HP

121 HP – 180 HP

181 HP – 250 HP

More than 250 HP

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K

Rest of Europe



You May Also Like PRNewswire on

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sake-brewery-industry-to-play-a-positive-role-in-cubitainers-market-growth-from-2020-to-2028-transparency-market-research-301104740.html



You May Also Like PRNewswire on

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penetration-of-advanced-technologies-to-bring-a-paradigm-shift-in-growth-of-warranty-management-system-market-north-america-to-add-numerous-feathers-of-growth-opines-tmr-301110185.html



About Us



Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.



Contact Us



Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com