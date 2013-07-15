Farmco Announces Nationwide Shipping

Ronks, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- For years Farmco Manufacturing has been a leader in hay feeders for livestock, but not many people were able to get access to their high quality products. After diligent work building a larger network across the Untied States and parts of Canada, Farmco products are being seen at farms and ranches all over North America. To further expand their business, Farmco is pleased to announce that they can now ship their products all across the United States to interested customers.



A cattle feeder is an essential tool for the modern farmer or rancher, because many modern farming techniques actually discourage animals from feeding off the ground. These hay feeders allow the farmer to monitor the amount of feed that the stock is receiving and make sure that money being spent on feed is being maximized. Farmers will find that the utility and versatility of Farmco’s feeders far exceed what other cattle feeder manufacturers can offer.



What sets Farmco apart from other manufacturer’s is their commitment to the farmer. Every part of the design is meant to make the farmer’s job easier. The swivel tongue speeds the process of attaching the feeder to a truck or tractor. The drains in the feeder keep the hay from getting wet. The slanted sides of the feeder keep the food at a level where the stock can reach it. All of these things help farmers take care of their stock and maximize their own profits. Even the materials that are used in the construction of the feeders are of the highest quality, so after spending months or years out in the elements, the feeders from Farmco will resist rust and decay.



About Farmco

Farmco is a leader in the construction of hay feeders, and their network of authorized retailers ensures that farmers all over the country can get the best feeders on the market.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.farmcomanufacturing.com or call (888) 810-7769 to find a local authorized dealer.