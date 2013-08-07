Farmco Launches Nationwide Dealer Search

Ronks, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Farmers need a lot of tools to do their jobs correctly, and one of the tools that is often overlooked is the cattle feeder. This essential tool is where the farmer takes care of the livestock and makes sure that the stock is kept healthy. The failure to use quality cattle hay feeders leads to long-term problems in the livestock, but this issue is easy to avoid with the right tools.



Farmco has been manufacturing quality cattle hay feeders for many years, and farmers all over the United States have been pleased with the durability of the feeders. The use of heavy gauge steel and powder coating on all of the surfaces ensures that the cattle feeder will resist rust, even though the feeder will spend its entire life outside. Even though Farmco produces some of the best feeders on the market, many customers have had a hard time getting access to a Farmco feeder.



To expand their nationwide network and give farmers all over the United States ready and affordable access to their cattle hay feeders, Farmco is actively seeking new retailer dealers. A retailer will find that bringing Farmco products into their store will only increase sales and volume, as the quality of the products are well known in agricultural circles. Farmco alos understands that retailers need to be able to make a profit on the product, so the wholesale prices on Farmco units are some of the lowest in the industry. This leaves plenty of room for dealers to make money on their products. Retailers who are interested in becoming an authorized dealer should contact Farmco and discuss the mutually beneficial relationship available for both parties.



A good cattle feeder is essential for a farmer, and Farmco produces the best on the market. By becoming a retail partner, dealers can get all of the benefits of Farmco’s quality products and drive more sales to the retailer.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.farmcomanufacturing.com or call (888) 810-7769 to find a local authorized dealer.