Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Faces Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Farmer Brothers and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) concerning whether a series of statements by Farmer Brothers regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Farmer Brothers Co. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $463.94 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $495.44 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $52.03 million to $26.58 million.



Shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) grew from $4.86 per share in November 2011 to as high as $16.70 in April 2013.



Then October 15, 2013, Farmer Brothers Co. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2013



Farmer Brothers Co. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $495.44 million million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 to $509.96 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, while its respective Net Loss declined from $$26.58 million to $8.46 million. Farmer Brothers Co. said that it had delayed the filing due to the restatement of certain prior period financial statements resulting from errors related to the Company's accounting for certain postretirement benefit obligations for its retiree medical plan, failure to timely adopt accounting guidance relating to a postretirement death benefit, when originally issued, and failure to record the appropriate amounts reflecting the cash surrender value of life insurance policies purchased to fund the postretirement death benefit.



Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares closed on Oct. 16, 2013, at $15.71 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com