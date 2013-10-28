Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares, was announced concerning whether certain Farmer Brothers officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Farmer Brothers officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On October 15, 2013, Farmer Brothers Co. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2013. Farmer Brothers Co. said that it had delayed the filing due to the restatement of certain prior period financial statements resulting from errors related to the Company's accounting for certain postretirement benefit obligations for its retiree medical plan, failure to timely adopt accounting guidance relating to a postretirement death benefit, when originally issued, and failure to record the appropriate amounts reflecting the cash surrender value of life insurance policies purchased to fund the postretirement death benefit.



Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares closed on Oct. 25, 2013, at $17.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com