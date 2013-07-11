Farrah Abraham Set to Host the Inaugural Annual EOTM Awards

Sherman oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Farrah Abraham just landed another gig -- she's going to be hosting the 1st Annual EOTM Awards. The news was announced yesterday and the former Teen Mom star couldn't be happier to host the upcoming event.



"We are thrilled to have Farrah Abraham host our inaugural awards; a colorful tribute in the spirit of entrepreneurship, celebrating achievements and performances in business, philanthropy and the arts," EOTM Media announced on May 29.



"Farrah is only 21 and has completed a dual degree in culinary management and arts, helped her family turn their recipe into a mega business with the launching of an Italian Hot Pepper sauce called, MOM&ME. She is unbelievably talented, knows how to roll with the punches and epitomizes what it takes to be a great entrepreneur, she’s a maverick, a risk taker and we couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled."



Farrah has been focused on herself and her business ventures since fans first met her on MTV and since leaving reality TV behind, she's continued to dream big.



Tickets to the EOTM’s ‘Entrepreneurs on the Move’ Awards are now available for purchase. Two-night passes to the festivities start at $199. Individual tickets are as low as $40. Act fast…quantity is limited! Festivities begin Friday, August 2nd — thru August 4th. Red carpets @ 4:00pm – Show starts @ 6:00pm



About the EOTM Awards

An accolade presented by the EOTM Radio & TV Network celebrating entrepreneurial achievements and performances in business, philanthropy and the arts (recordings, television, radio, literature, film, directing and writing). The EOTM Awards Show will also present “The Aaron Hatcher Award” to key individuals and organizations that promote human rights and social justice.



Connect on Facebook @eotmawards – Twitter @eotmawards – http://www.eotmawards.com



EOTMPR (Santa Monica, Ca)

212 Marine Street - Suite 100

Santa Monica, CA 90405

213-290-3573



http://www.eotmmediagroup.com

http://www.eotmawards.com