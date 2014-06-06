Farrell Fine Homes Joining Forces with Berkshire Hathaway

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Echo Farrell, owner and broker of Farrell Fine Homes, announced her real estate firm has joined forces with the home division of financial giant Berkshire Hathaway.



The transition will allow Farrell to continue to offer her clients a high level of service, while providing unprecedented opportunity to reach domestic and international buyers through the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services network.



“In my mind, this opportunity allows Farrell Fine Homes to take the things at which we are already very adept – client service, knowledge of the Phoenix-Scottsdale area, industry experience – and combine it with the unmatched support of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services,” said Echo Farrell.



Farrell Fine Homes has served the full-scale real estate needs of home buyers and sellers in the Valley of the Sun for more than 10 years. Farrell will combine her extensive background with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ growing national brokerage network. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services has more than 28,000 agents and 750 offices covering most of the United States.



According to Mark Stark, CEO/owner, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada and Arizona Properties, the addition of Farrell’s real estate services strengthens his company’s ability to provide tremendous service and expertise.



“Farrell Fine Homes has earned a stellar reputation in the Phoenix-Scottsdale real estate market,” said Stark. “Echo and her team are the kind of experienced, customer-focused professionals we want to work with. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”



Though the Phoenix area was impacted by the recession, in recent years the sun-splashed region has seen the return of strong residential and business growth. Earlier this year, Forbes magazine ranked Arizona as the number one state for expected job growth, beating out Texas for the top spot. Forbes also ranked Phoenix the third fastest-growing city in America for 2014.



Dawn Seagren, Branch Manager, will work closely with Farrell to continue expanding her client base in the Valley.



“The Berkshire Hathaway name is synonymous with success, service and trust,” said Seagren. “This makes us a perfect match for Echo and her team. I am confident this is a terrific move that will prove beneficial for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Echo Farrell and real estate buyers and sellers throughout the Valley of the Sun.”



In joining Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Farrell will gain access to the brand’s robust technology suite, business consultation services, professional education and more.



About Echo Farrell

Echo Farrell is a designated broker and REALTOR specializing in the Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Phoenix areas. She has well over a decade of experience helping home buyers and sellers realize their real estate dreams.