Fascinating Pakistan Launches 'Come Fall in Love – Pakistan' Billboard and Digital Campaign

According to Fascinating Pakistan's founder and CEO Tahawur Husain Jafri, 'we are absolutely delighted and fascinated that after all the team's hard work Fascinating Pakistan will be officially launched with a targeted outdoor and a digital campaign. According to Mr. Jafri, the theme we have chosen is spectacular and the campaign is captioned 'Come fall in Love – Pakistan' based on our tagline. He further said that, Pakistan is a peaceful and friendly nation and a country offering something for everyone. From the wonders and beauty of the Himalayas regions in the North to the historic Sindh in the South and the lovely beaches of Balochistan, Pakistan is truly the heaven on earth. The many Fascinating Cultures, scenic beauty, the art and craft as well delicious Pakistani cuisines and bazaars have something for everyone. I would say to the British and foreign tourists that make Pakistan your next holiday destination, 'Come fall in love' with Pakistan.



A quarterly magazine called Fascinating Pakistan is planned to be launched in early next year which will the first ever such publication exclusively promoting Pakistan.



Mr. Jafri who appeared extremely passionate about promoting Pakistan tourism in foreign markets applauded government of Pakistan's resolve and focus in uplifting the Pakistan tourism industry.



Director Operations Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas said that Fascinating Pakistan is a great step forward and it was the vision Tahawur Jafri that we are able to launch this fantastic campaign in the international market.



About Fascinating Pakistan

Fascinating Pakistan is a first Pakistani tourism related media aimed at promoting Pakistan tourism, arts and crafts, cuisines and lifestyle.



Fascinating Pakistan in published by Strings Media Ltd a company based in England and working in the realm of advertising. Strings Media will soon be publishing the first ever magazine on Pakistan Tourism promoting the many facets that make Pakistan so fascinating.



FASCINATING PAKISTAN magazine launching in January 2021 from London and Islamabad simultaneously is all about promoting Pakistan to international tourists. With engaging well-researched content, spectacular and mind-blowing photographs published online and on print format.



FASCINATING PAKISTAN will become a treasure trove for avid readers and passionate Pakistanis alike.



