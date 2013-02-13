FASD Fight Training Manual Released to the Public

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Available now, Fight Training, First Action Self Defense Training Manual One (4th Edition) teaches readers how they can train themselves and their loved ones to fight their way out of violent life threatening situations. With full color pictures and easy to follow descriptions, the manual covers basic and advanced street fighting methods including fighting multiple opponents, weaponry, ground fighting, strikes, take downs, grappling and more. It also covers theories about fighting, escape and generating power.



With its easy to read format, the manual allows readers to conveniently train themselves and others, especially their loved ones, against threats.



It also comes with bonus materials such as instructional videos, special reports and target charts.



The manual is the product of the author’s decades of research and testing, and a decade of rewrites. It is available in print and on kindle at the Amazon website. It can also be purchased (and sampled) in other popular electronic formats from the First Action Self Defense website. (You can read more about the author, Frank Dolton, at FirstActionSelfDefense.net/fasd/)



FASD compiles teachings and methods from a wide range of sources (as well as original concepts) and delivers them as structured training programs. The aim is for the participant to be able to learn the principles of the subject in a relatively short time, and then, if he/she wishes, can continue to train himself and his loved ones. From the base techniques and principles given, the practitioner will have the know-how to adapt to other situations.



The 2nd and 3rd volumes of the FASD training manuals (Survival Fitness and Escape, Evasion and Survival) are hoped to be released by the end of 2013.



First Action Self Defense - Much More Than Fighting

