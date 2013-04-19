Fashion 1900 - Online Store Sells Fashionable Products

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- For those seeking a bargain on designer wears and products, Fashion 1900 has an incredibly large selection and at prices that are difficult to beat.



“With our fine selection, there is surely something for everyone,” said Munira Saad Otaibi, owner of Fashion1900.com.



Linked to Amazon.com, Fashion1900.com has variety and selection for the person of discriminating taste. Additionally, there is a way to save hundreds on many items difficult to find in regular stores and online.



“Our immediate discount link takes you directly to Amazon.com. Products up to 99 percent off are linked there,” Munira Saad Otaibi continued.



Easy to use, Fashion1900.com sells jewelry, clothes and handbags. A simple sidebar takes you immediately to the products.



“Because we do not have deep search algorithms, you can quickly and easily find products you want and need without having to wait. It is perfect for the shopper on the go,” Munira Saad Otaibi continued.



Since the company is backed with Amazon.com, you will also get the safety of Amazon.com’s checkout and return/refund policies.



“We want to make sure all of our customers are happy; this was the best way for us to achieve this purpose,” Munira Saad Otaibi said.



For additional information, to search products or to order, visit http://fashion1900.com



Company Name: Fashion 1900

Contact: Munira Saad Otaibi

Website: http://fashion1900.com

Email: info@fashion1900.com